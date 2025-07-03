Shefali Jariwala's death: Everything to know about glutathione

The untimely demise of actor Shefali Jariwala has once again brought the focus to India's obsession with beauty, youth, and fairness. During the investigation into her death, it was revealed that she had been using skin whitening and anti-aging treatments like glutathione and Vitamin C for eight years without proper medical supervision. Here's everything you need to know about these treatments.

Glutathione explained What is glutathione, and its role in skin lightening? Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant found in every cell of the body. It plays a crucial role in detoxifying harmful substances, fighting free radicals, and supporting the immune system. In cosmetic treatments, glutathione is used for skin lightening by reducing the production of melanin, thereby lightening the skin and reducing hyperpigmentation.

Administration Different forms of glutathione and their safety profiles Glutathione is available in various forms such as topical applications, oral supplements, and intravenous (IV) injections. Each form has its own efficacy and safety profile. Dr. Sarita Sanke, the Head of Cosmetology and Dermatology at Yashoda Cosmetic Boutique, Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi, told News18 that oral glutathione in sublingual or effervescent dissolvable forms is among the safest options with moderate skin-lightening effects and limited side effects.

Risks and recommendations What are the recommended doses for oral and IV forms? IV glutathione, known for its fast results, poses serious safety risks such as anaphylactic reactions and liver toxicity. These risks are heightened by limited long-term safety data and a lack of standardized dosing protocols. Dr. Sanke recommends a daily oral intake of 1,000-2,000mg for the first three months, followed by a maintenance dose of 500mg daily thereafter. For IV administration (under medical supervision), she suggests a weekly dose of 1,200-1,800mg for four-six weeks with a maintenance dose of 600-1200mg/week.