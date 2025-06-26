'Metro...In Dino's sweet connection to Irrfan Khan: Director reveals

In Life in a Metro, Konkona Sen Sharma played Shruti, a woman seeking an arranged marriage. She eventually fell for Monty, played by Khan, an eccentric older man. In Metro... In Dino, Sen Sharma's character is named Kajal, and she is paired with Pankaj Tripathi 's character, Monty. The name was suggested by Sen Sharma herself on the first day of shooting, as revealed by director Basu to Hindustan Times, as a way to pay tribute to her late co-star.

Character similarity

Basu on the characters: 'Names are same, but...'

Sen Sharma suggested the name "because it is such a goofy kind of character," similar to Khan's role in the original film. Basu clarified that while the names are the same, "the character is very different." However, Sen Sharma added that both characters share a similar approach to romance, saying, "The whole track is humorous." Sen Sharma is the only actor who's part of both films.