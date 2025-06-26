'Metro...In Dino's sweet connection to Irrfan Khan: Director reveals
What's the story
The Hindi film industry has a penchant for "spiritual" sequels, which are thematically and genre-wise linked but do not necessarily follow the same storyline. The latest example is Metro... In Dino, that'll serve as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film, Life in a Metro. While the new film features nearly an entirely different cast, one connection to the original has been retained: a tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan's iconic role.
Character tribute
Konkona changed the name of love interest
In Life in a Metro, Konkona Sen Sharma played Shruti, a woman seeking an arranged marriage. She eventually fell for Monty, played by Khan, an eccentric older man. In Metro... In Dino, Sen Sharma's character is named Kajal, and she is paired with Pankaj Tripathi's character, Monty. The name was suggested by Sen Sharma herself on the first day of shooting, as revealed by director Basu to Hindustan Times, as a way to pay tribute to her late co-star.
Character similarity
Basu on the characters: 'Names are same, but...'
Sen Sharma suggested the name "because it is such a goofy kind of character," similar to Khan's role in the original film. Basu clarified that while the names are the same, "the character is very different." However, Sen Sharma added that both characters share a similar approach to romance, saying, "The whole track is humorous." Sen Sharma is the only actor who's part of both films.
Film details
'Metro...In Dino's star-studded cast
Metro... In Dino also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. Fans have been waiting for the movie with bated breath since the trailer launch, alongside a couple of romantic melodies. The film is set to release on July 4.