'Rubbish': Mukesh Bhatt on Triptii Dimri's casting in 'Aashiqui 3'

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 08:59 pm Dec 27, 202308:59 pm

'Aashiqui 3' is currently in the pre-production stage

Ever since Triptii Dimri became the talk of the town after her performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, several reports speculated about her upcoming projects. Recently, a report suggested that the Qala actor has been roped in for the highly-anticipated musical drama Aashiqui 3. However, producer Mukesh Bhatt has now quashed the report and confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that Dimri has not been cast for the film.

Bhatt has not met Dimri

On speculations regarding Dimri's casting, Bhatt told BH, "Rubbish! This is absolutely false. I have made it very clear that we are not casting until the script and the music are ready." "But everyone wants to cash in on my popular Aashiqui franchise. This is unacceptable. I haven't even met this lady." He confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is the only actor finalized for the film so far. As per the announcement video, the film will be helmed by Anurag Basu.

'Aashiqui' franchise's successful musical legacy

Bhatt also said, "[Aaryan]and the music are the stars of Aashiqui 3. The rest will happen after we get the music in place, not before." The previous two films in the franchise, released in 1990 and 2013, were both major musical successes. The first installment was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. The sequel, directed by Mohit Suri, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was an unofficial remake of A Star Is Born (1937).