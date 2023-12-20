Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' seeks stability on weekdays

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Sam Bahadur' seeks stability on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 10:02 am Dec 20, 202310:02 am

'Sam Bahadur' box office collection

﻿Sam Bahadur is one of the best films of 2023 and the film is having a slow and steady journey at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, the war biopic has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally, cementing the actor's star image in the industry. Let's see if it can sustain itself amid the upcoming Christmas releases.

2/3

Aiming for Rs. 100 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Meghna Gulzar directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 79.7 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

3/3

Twitter Post