Box office collection: 'Animal' mints Rs. 563.3cr globally

By Aikantik Bag 02:13 pm Dec 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor has ventured into mass cinema and has delivered a mammoth blockbuster with Animal. Shedding his "softboi" image, Kapoor transformed into this beast and has been roaring at the global box office for a week now. The action drama's money-minting spree is slated to grow by folds over the weekend and achieve greater heights on the commercial front.

The makers took to social media and revealed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 563.3 crore globally in the first week. Considering the trend, it is slated to earn in the range of Rs. 800-1,000cr at the global box office. The film received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a box office juggernaut. It is bankrolled by T-Series.

