'Super Bass' to 'Super Freaky Girl': Nicki Minaj's best songs

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Super Bass' to 'Super Freaky Girl': Nicki Minaj's best songs

By Namrata Ganguly 01:51 pm Dec 08, 202301:51 pm

Top Nicki Minaj songs to have in your playlist

Born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the 41-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj has left an indelible mark on the music industry. From her early mixtape days to chart-topping hits, here's a list celebrating her lyrical prowess, infectious beats, and unapologetic style, as we explore the standout tracks that define one of hip-hop's most influential artists' exceptional career.

2/6

'Super Bass' (2010)

Minaj's song Super Bass, co-written by Ester Dean, Roahn Hylton, and Kane Beatz, is from her debut studio album Pink Friday. It's a chart-topping anthem that catapulted her into mainstream success. The song peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and not only became a commercial hit but also solidified Minaj's reputation as a powerhouse rapper with crossover appeal.

3/6

'Moment 4 Life' (2010)

Another gem from Minaj's debut studio album Pink Friday, Moment 4 Life featuring Drake, combines Minaj's rapid-fire verses with Drake's smooth delivery, creating a perfect collaboration. Celebrating success and the pursuit of dreams, the song's uplifting vibe and catchy chorus resonate with listeners. It showcases Minaj's lyrical prowess and solidifies her as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop world.

4/6

'Starships' (2012)

Co-written by Minaj, Nadir Khayat, Carl Falk, Rami Yacoub, Bilal Hajji, and Wayne Hector, Starships is from Minaj's second studio album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. It is a high-energy fusion of pop and hip-hop that dominated the charts. The infectious dance beats and Minaj's confident delivery create an irresistible party anthem. With a catchy chorus and futuristic vibes, it appeals to a broad audience.

5/6

'Anaconda' (2014)

Anaconda from Minaj's third studio album The Pinkprint is a bold and provocative anthem that celebrates confidence and sensuality. Sampling the classic Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-a-Lot, the song features addictive beats and Minaj's playful, assertive lyrics. The song became a cultural phenomenon, highlighting Minaj's unapologetic persona and reinforcing her status as a trailblazer in contemporary hip-hop.

6/6

'Super Freaky Girl' (2022)

Who has not heard Super Freaky Girl, the upbeat, raunchy song from August last year? Rapping about a girl's sexual dreams and attempts, in the song, Minaj also brags about her professional background. The track became the greatest debut for a solo female rap song on Spotify, shattering the record, and debuted at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.