OTT: Taapsee Pannu's 'Dhak Dhak' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 01:23 pm Dec 08, 202301:23 pm

'Dhak Dhak' is streaming now on Netflix

Road trips have a separate fan base among Bollywood cinephiles. Recently, the women hit the road with a coming-of-age film Dhak Dhak. After a disastrous box office run, the film is now available on OTT. The film is streaming on Netflix and hopes to get another shelf life. It features Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It follows four ordinary women on a thrilling bike ride from Delhi to Khardung La.

More about the film

Sharing the update, Shaikh penned, "With license to thrill, 4 women dare to venture into the unknown." The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, and BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Dudeja, the film promises a perfect blend of emotion, laughter, adventure, and drama for viewers to enjoy. This self-nourishing journey is a perfect weekend watch!

