Historical drama shows to binge-watch on Netflix

From epochs of royal intrigue to epic wartime sagas, let us delve into Netflix's curated collection of the finest historical dramas. These tales offer a mesmerizing blend of fact and fiction, transporting viewers to bygone eras. With our list, traverse the corridors of time, experiencing the allure and drama of the past in Netflix's rich and diverse historical repertoire.

'Outlander' (2014- )

Developed by Ronald D Moore, Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, following Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th century Scotland. As she navigates love, politics, and time-traveling intrigue, the series weaves a rich tapestry of romance and adventure. The Emmy-nominated series transcends genres, delivering a spellbinding journey through centuries.

'The Crown' (2016-2023)

The Crown is a majestic historical drama chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With a brilliant ensemble cast, including Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, the series navigates the political and personal intricacies of the British monarchy. Impeccably crafted, each season unveils a new era, providing an intimate and gripping portrayal of power, duty, and the human stories behind the regal facade.

'Queen's Gambit' (2020)

The riveting coming-of-age period drama Queen's Gambit follows the chess prodigy Beth Harmon, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, the show explores Beth's meteoric rise in the male-dominated world of competitive chess while navigating addiction and personal demons. With stunning visuals and a gripping narrative, Queen's Gambit is a masterclass in character-driven storytelling.

'Bridgerton' (2020- )

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the historical fiction-romance TV series Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn's book series. It unveils the glittering Regency-era London social scene and follows the Bridgerton family's romantic escapades amid scandal, intrigue, and societal expectations. With a diverse cast led by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in Season 1, the show weaves a captivating tapestry of love, betrayal, and gossip.

'Self Made' (2020)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker delves into the remarkable journey of America's first self-made female millionaire. Starring Octavia Spencer as Madam CJ Walker, the show explores her entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and legacy in the face of racial and gender barriers. A powerful narrative of empowerment, the series unveils the indomitable spirit of a pioneering businesswoman.