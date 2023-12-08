Meet Selena Gomez's boyfriend, American record label producer Benny Blanco

By Isha Sharma 01:22 pm Dec 08, 202301:22 pm

Selena Gomez is dating record producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez might have broken millions of hearts across the world by confirming her relationship with American record label producer Benny Blanco. Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, was reportedly tutored by record producer Dr. Luke. Blanco has been active in the industry since 2007 and is widely popular for the song I Can't Get Enough, on which he collaborated with Gomez.

Blanco became interested in music at an early age

Blanco found himself gravitating toward music when he was only four, and at nine, he won a songwriting contest. When Blanco was being tutored by Dr. Luke, he was signed to his production company Kasz Money Productions. During this time, he was behind co-producing and co-writing several songs, some of which are Katy Perry's Teenage Dream, Taio Cruz's Dynamite, and Kesha's TiK ToK.

He has collaborated with notable Hollywood artists

Blanco has collaborated with the who's who of Hollywood's music industry and once told Variety that he "can't even think of a song where the person wasn't a friend." Some of the most notable songs are Castle on the Hill with Ed Sheeran, Love Yourself with Justin Bieber, Animals and Maps, among others, with Maroon 5, and Cold Water with Major Lazer.

His social media, TV appearances, and singles

Apart from producing and writing for others, Blanco has also churned out singles of his own, such as Eastside, I Found You, and Roses. In 2018, he launched his album Friends Keep Secrets and has also been a popular figure on TV, having essayed fictionalized versions of himself on the series Dave with Lil Dicky (two seasons). He's followed by 1M people on Instagram.

This is how he describes his career

In March 2021, Blanco was chosen as Variety's "Hitmaker of the Month." He told Variety, "Everyday that I am doing this, is [a] reward. I can't believe that this is my life. I can't believe that I wake up, get to do exactly what I want to everyday, that I like it, and that people around the world love it. That's the craziest feeling."