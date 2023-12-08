'Welcome to the Jungle' shoot rescheduled to Mumbai? Here's why

'Welcome to the Jungle' shoot rescheduled to Mumbai? Here's why

'Welcome to the Jungle' is slated for Christmas 2024 release

Welcome is one of the cult comedy franchises of Bollywood. After a lukewarm second installment, the film is returning for the third part titled Welcome to the Jungle. The movie was supposed to go on floors on December 11 in Baroda but went through a last-minute change and the shoot will now take place in Mumbai. Wonder why this change happened? Read on.

The whole cast to feature in first schedule

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the initial plan was to shoot at the majestic Laxmi Vilas Palace in Baroda, Gujarat. A massive crew of 350 members and 700 dancers was set to work from December 11 to December 16. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Baroda schedule was scrapped. The first schedule promises will be a whirlwind, with all 24 main actors coming together. Now, the shoot will go on for nine days, from December 11-20.

Star-studded cast and release date of the action comedy

Helmed by director Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav. Names like Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, are also on board. The film is slated for Christmas 2024 release.