'The Bull': Salman Khan-Karan Johar's next starts filming in 2024

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'The Bull': Salman Khan-Karan Johar's next starts filming in 2024

By Aikantik Bag 12:45 pm Nov 28, 202312:45 pm

'The Bull' starts filming in February 2024

Get ready for a thrilling reunion, as Salman Khan and Karan Johar will team up after 25 years for an action-packed film titled The Bull. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan (Shershaah), this true story will showcase Khan as a paramilitary officer. Initially, the plan was to begin shooting in November 2023 and release the film during Christmas 2024 but now there have been some changes in plans.

2/3

Aiming for an Eid 2025 release

As per Pinkvilla, the film is set to go on floors in February 2024 and the makers are aiming for an Eid 2025 release. A source stated, "Salman Khan has allotted bulk dates to Karan Johar for this ambitious action thriller inspired by true events. He will be shooting for this film from February to August, and the prep work to change his body structure has already started."

3/3

Makers are currently focusing on the pre-production stage

Behind the scenes, pre-production work is in full swing at the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. The team plans to build multiple sets in the city to recreate the era authentically, relying on a skilled art team rather than VFX. The Bull tells the story of one of the Indian Army's most heroic missions, and reportedly, the action will be different from previous Khan films.