'You believed in me': Abhishek Bachchan mourns 'Dhoom' director's death

By Tanvi Gupta 06:36 pm Nov 19, 202306:36 pm

Abhishek Bachchan's emotional farewell to 'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi

Acclaimed director Sanjay Gadhvi, best known for the action films Dhoom and Dhoom 2, unfortunately passed away aged 57 on Sunday due to a heart attack, per reports. Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in both movies, shared a heartfelt tribute to Gadhvi on social media, expressing his shock at the news. Director Kunal Kohli was also among the first to express condolences over Gadhvi's untimely demise on social media.

Never imagined I would write post like this: Bachchan

Taking to social media, Bachchan posted photos of Gadhvi and himself from the Dhoom 2 set. He wrote, "I took this photo of [Gadhvi] whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa... Sanju, when I spoke to you last week...we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined...I would have to write a post like this." Bachchan reflected on the unwavering faith Gadhvi had in him, even when he himself lacked confidence.

Here's the post by Bachchan on X

Gadhvi's daughter confirmed sudden passing

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor revealed to The Indian Express that Gadhvi was at his own residence when he suddenly collapsed after probably suffering a heart attack. His daughter, Sanjina Gadhvi, told PTI, "He passed away at 9:30am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," conveying the shocking nature of his demise.

Remembering filmmaker Gadhvi's directorial journey

Gadhvi embarked on his directorial journey with Tere Liye (2001), and his collaboration with Yash Raj Films began with the 2002 release Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. However, it was with his third directorial venture Dhoom that Gadhvi truly made his mark. The 2004 film—depicting a cat-and-mouse game between motorbike robbers led by Kabir (John Abraham) and a Mumbai cop Jai Dixit (Bachchan)—became a cultural phenomenon. The success of Dhoom led to the creation of the eponymous film franchise.

Abraham, Kohli, Shruti Seth paid emotional tributes to Gadhvi

Director Kohli took to X/Twitter, expressing his shock and grief, stating, "This is beyond shocking. Never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF... Will miss you, my friend. This is too hard to accept (sic)." Abraham also shared his condolences on X, saying, "Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you." Actor Shruti Seth also consoled his demise.