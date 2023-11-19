'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi dies of heart attack at 57

By Isha Sharma 01:20 pm Nov 19, 202301:20 pm

Sanjay Gadhvi has passed away at 57. May he rest in peace

In a piece of shocking news, filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi (57), known for helming Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Dhoom and Dhoom 2, has passed away. Reportedly, he died of a heart attack on Sunday, preceded by chest pain while out on a morning walk. He was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, where he was pronounced dead. Tributes are now pouring in for Gadhvi.

More details about his death and funeral

Per Times Now, Gadhvi was walking along the Lokhandwala Backroad on Sunday morning when he experienced a piercing chest pain and began sweating profusely. Although the aforementioned hospital was only a kilometer and a half away, he could not be saved. His mortal remains are currently at the hospital, and the cremation is reportedly scheduled for late Sunday evening.

Take a look at his filmography

Gadhvi's collaboration with YRF commenced with Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), and then he found greater success with Dhoom in 2004 and its sequel Dhoom 2 in 2006. He subsequently helmed Sanjay Dutt and Imran Khan starrer Kidnap (2008), Arjun Rampal and Jackky Bhagnani's Ajab Gazabb Love in 2012, and Amit Sadh-Rahul Dev's Operation Parindey in 2020, which marks Gadhvi's final directorial project.

Kunal Kohli, Shruti Seth paid tributes

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli mourned Gadhvi's demise and wrote on X, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, and discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept (sic)." Actor Shruti Seth (Fanaa, Shararat) tweeted, "This is just shocking and heartbreaking. RIP #SanjayGadhvi."

Gadhvi once revealed why he didn't direct 'Dhoom 3'

Gadhvi once opened up on stepping back from Dhoom 3 (directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya). He explained, "It was a conscious decision to not direct Dhoom 3 as I didn't want to get stuck in making the same kind of cinema. I didn't want to go on doing the same thing again and again." However, he acknowledged he would miss being part of it.

