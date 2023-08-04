Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studio, Karjat

Art director Nitin Desai cremated at ND Studio, Karjat

Written by Isha Sharma August 04, 2023 | 05:00 pm 3 min read

Late art director Nitin Desai has been cremated in Karjat

Four-time National Award-winning art director Nitin Desai was cremated at Studio No. 10, ND Studio, Karjat, on Friday. He died by suicide on Wednesday and the autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was hanging. It was later revealed that he defaulted on an Rs. 252cr loan. His wife, kids, and several notable faces from politics and showbiz paid their last respects.

These public figures attended the funeral

Among those who came for Desai's antim darshan were Marathi-Hindi actor Sonali Kulkarni, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, actors Aamir Khan, Mukesh Rishi, Manoj Joshi, and director Ashutosh Gowariker, among others. The funeral hall brimmed with multiple people, presumably his staff members, friends, colleagues, and relatives. His family reportedly flew in from the US following the tragedy.

Know the significance of the funeral location

Before his death, Desai had expressed the wish to be cremated at his studio. Per reports, his mortal remains were kept on the sets of Jodhaa Akbar at Diwan-I-Am for antim darshan. An insider told ETimes, "He's kept [there] because [this film] gave him distinct and outstanding fame. The film was particularly known for Nitin Desai's artwork, more than any other aspect."

Meanwhile, police are looking into his last voice recordings

Separately, the police have revealed that they have procured 11 voice recordings from a voice recorder at Desai's office. In one of these, Desai spoke against a financial services firm to which his company owed money, and in others, he narrated his "life story." In one note, he reportedly requested the government to take over his studio to promote artists and new talent.

Desai's stellar career and major projects

Apart from being known for his marvelous sets, Desai also welcomed applause for being a producer, director, and actor. He received National Awards for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, and Devdas, thus working with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Gowariker. Desai produced the TV drama Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur and acted in Hello Jai Hind!

Seek help in case of suicidal thoughts

If you or someone known to you has been feeling depressed, having suicidal thoughts, or needing emotional support, reach out for help through various crisis helplines. You can either contact them through a call, text, or through the website. You can also reach out to iCALL at 9152987821, where they can provide you assistance in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, etc.

