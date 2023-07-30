Twitter discusses characters that need their own films—who's your choice?

Written by Isha Sharma July 30, 2023 | 05:49 pm 2 min read

Which character spinoff film would you like to watch?

While some characters come, say their lines, and vanish, others live in our heads and hearts rent-free forever! For instance, take Majnu bhai from Welcome, Munna from Munnabhai MBBS, or Raju from Hera Pheri—some characters are more special to us than others. Amazon Prime Video has now asked Twitter users about which film characters need their own films, and this is what cinephiles think.

Take a look at top answers

Some of the most interesting answers that have emerged from this ongoing Twitter discussion are Shonali Gujral (Kangana Ranaut) from Fashion, Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) from the Ponniyin Selvan series, Circuit (Arshad Warsi) from Munnabhai series, Mohan Bhargava (Shah Rukh Khan) from Brahmastra, Chellam sir (Uday Mahesh) from The Family Man, among others. Someone even responded with the spine-chilling grandmother's character from Tumbbad!

MCU has many films dedicated to a single character

Notably, the broad and expansive canvas of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brims with several movies that focus on one specific character. Examples include the Iron Man films (Robert Downey Jr. plays the lead), the Captain America series (Chris Evans plays the titular role), the Thor franchise (the central role is essayed by Chris Hemsworth), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), etc.

Sherlock Holmes, Vito Corleone: Hollywood characters who have ruled hearts

Speaking of unforgettable characters that have ruled hearts, Hollywood offers numerous examples (although some are based on literary characters). Some of these have been reprised and experimented with in multiple movies, too. Some of these are James Bond, Sherlock Holmes, Vito Corleone, Hannibal Lecter, The Joker, Willy Wonka, Wednesday Addams, Norman Bates, Patrick Bateman, Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Marvel and DC superheroes.

Who is your favorite Bollywood character?

In Hindi cinema, characters form the film's spine, and they are often, though not always, written in a larger-than-life manner. Bollywood prides itself on the creation and flawless execution of distinguished characters—both heroes and villains. These include Gabbar Singh, Mogambo, Geet, Kaancha Cheena, Rancho, Bhiku Mhatre, Uday Shetty, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Piku, Faizal Khan, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, Vijay Verma, Jai-Veeru, Veer-Zaara, Raj-Simran, etc.

