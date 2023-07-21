#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' to breach Rs. 100cr mark soon

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' to breach Rs. 100cr mark soon

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 12:03 pm 1 min read

'Mission: Impossible 7' box office collection

Mission: Impossible is one of the most followed franchises in Hollywood. Tom Cruise's persona and charisma have maximized the franchise's value too. The recently released Mission: Impossible 7 is a testament to that. The actioner is working well at the box office and is slated to earn more in the upcoming weekend. In India, the film tried to gain momentum on weekends too.

Fans are in awe of Cruise's stardom

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Christopher McQuarrie directorial earned Rs. 3.75 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 80.60 crore in India. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Rebecca Ferguson, among others. The movie received positive responses from critics and viewers alike.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline