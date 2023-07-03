Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gets a decent opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 10:31 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Kartik Aaryan seems to have bounced back at the box office with his recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film had a decent opening weekend and received mixed reviews from critics. This film is a breather for Aaryan after the disastrous performance of Shehzada at the box office. Fans love the chemistry between Aaryan and Kiara Advani and it seems to have worked again.

The film is on a box office rise

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 12 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 38.35 crore. The film has a good window as no big releases are around the corner. The cast includes Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

