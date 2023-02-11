Entertainment

'Shehzada' granted U/A certificate; check Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer's runtime

'Shehzada' granted U/A certificate; check Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer's runtime

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 11, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

'Shehzada' is all set to hit theaters on February 17

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Paresh Rawal's family drama Shehzada is all set to hit silver screens on February 17. It was earlier slated to release on Friday (February 10) but was pushed by a week to provide more space for SRK's Pathaan. Now, as per recent reports, Shehzada has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming film, a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), marks the lead actors' second collaboration after Luka Chuppi.

The success of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has proved that a film, even if it's a remake, will work if it is packed with the right content and powerful performances.

Hence, if Shehzada clicks with the audience, it will further prove this theory right.

Check out the film's runtime

Film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Saturday. Besides sharing that the Rohit Dhawan directorial has been granted a universal/adult (U/A) certificate, he also mentioned the film is 2:25 hours (145 minutes) long. To compare, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (now streaming on Netflix) was 2:41 hours long, so the Hindi version is a bit shorter.

Here's what Adarsh posted on Twitter

Meet the team that brought 'Shehzada' to life

Earlier, the film had booked the November 4, 2022, slot for release, but it was later postponed. Shehzada also stars veteran actors Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Rakesh Bedi, and Ronit Roy. The cinematography is helmed by Sudeep Chatterjee (Bajirao Mastani) and Sanjay F Gupta (Qayamat: City Under Threat). Aaryan has turned a producer with Shehzada, while Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has co-produced it.

Take a look at lead pair's upcoming projects

Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, a dark thriller that was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides Shehzada, he has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in the pipeline and has also been signed for Aashiqui 3. Reportedly, he will be seen in Hera Pheri 3, too. Sanon, last seen in Bhediya, has Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew in her kitty.