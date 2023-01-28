Entertainment

Shruti Haasan birthday special: 5 must-watch films of the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 28, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Kamal Haasan's elder daughter, actor Shruti Haasan turned 37 on Saturday

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up for Prabhas-led Salaar, is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday (January 28). Before making her debut as an actor in 2008, Haasan had appeared in a cameo role in her father, Kamal Haasan's film Hey Ram. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. On her birthday, here are five films her fans should watch.

'Srimanthudu'

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, Srimanthudu is a story of a multi-millionaire man, Harsha. Despite having everything in his life, he still feels a void that he tries to fill in by adopting a village and bringing a change in the lives of its residents. Apart from Babu and Haasan, the critically acclaimed movie also features Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad.

'3'

Starring Dhanush, Haasan, Prabhu, and Bhanupriya, 3 is a film directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The film revolves around two high school sweethearts Ram and Janani who eventually get married. Janani's world comes to a stop when Ram dies due to suicide. Then, she decides to find the truth behind his death. Released in 2012, the film has a 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.

'D-Day'

Nikhil Advani's 2013 film D-Day stars the late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor along with Arjun Rampal and Haasan. The film received critical appreciation and has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb. Not only did Haasan act in this movie but she also sang a song. D-Day's popular track Alvida is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Nikhil D'Souza, and Haasan.

'Race Gurram'

The 2014's Telugu action-comedy drama is based on the lives of two brothers who have drastically different approaches to life. While one brother leads his life by following all the rules and regulations, the other is his complete opposite and does things his way. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film starred Allu Arjun, Haasan, Shaam, and Ravi Kishan.

'Gabbar Singh'

Harish Shankar's 2012 Telugu film Gabbar Singh stars Pawan Kalyan and Haasan in the lead roles. The film is a remake of 2010's superhit Bollywood film Dabanng which starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore, Gabbar Singh went on to collect over Rs. 150 crore globally. Kalyan also won a Filmfare Award for the movie.