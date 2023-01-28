Entertainment

Revisiting Hollywood movies where songs played a pertinent role

Take a look at these Hollywood films where music and songs had a key role

Music and dance—the beating heart of the medium of cinema! Over the years, songs have been weaved impeccably in several films globally and often act as a plot device—they move the story ahead, aid in meet-cutes, and are even used to underline the intense emotions the characters go through. We revisit some Hollywood movies where music and songs were central to the larger narrative.

'La La Land'

Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone's romance musical La La Land deserves a definitive spot here, and the acclaimed film swept seven awards at the 74th Golden Globes. It was directed by Damien Chazelle, who was reportedly a drummer earlier and has always shown a penchant for musicals. The songs were composed by Justin Hurwitz, with Another Day of Sun and City of Stars becoming major hits.

'Licorice Pizza'

Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza may have been a box office disaster, but it has found its fair share of fans over time, along with immense critical acclaim. The film—starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in lead roles—has a thriving soundtrack, with contributions from artists such as Nina Simone, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, and Jonny Greenwood, among others. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'A Star is Born'

Bradley Cooper directed and starred in A Star is Born and played an alcoholic singer who falls in love with a young woman, also a singer (Lady Gaga). Brimming with multiple resonant songs, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Song (Shallow). It was performed by Gaga and Cooper and played during three consequential sequences in the film. Stream it on Apple TV+.

'Marie Antoinette'

Music in a historical period drama film becomes crucial since it must match the theme and mood of the film, and should not seem out of place or too modern. Marie Antoinette scores well on this aspect and its music album leverages new wave and post-punk bands such as Gang of Four, The Cure, Bow Wow Wow, Adam and the Ants, among others.