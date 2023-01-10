Entertainment

Golden Globes 2023: What to expect, who all are attending

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 10, 2023, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Golden Globe Awards will be telecast live on Wednesday morning

Hollywood's award season is back and fans are quite excited for Golden Globe Awards 2023 which will take place live at The Beverly Hilton on Wednesday (per IST). The 80th edition of the prestigious award ceremony will be aired live after two years. Among many nominations, SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated in two categories—Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu).

Which film received the most nominations?

The nominees were announced on December 12, 2022. The Banshees of Inisherin received a record eight nominations, beating the record of Cold Mountain (2004). The film has been nominated in various categories including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Director. There are 27 categories and each category has five nominees. The nominees were voted by 199 voters from 62 countries.

Diversity in HFPA

Among the voters, 52% are female and it has become racially diverse too with 10.1% Black, 12.1% Asian, 19.6% Latinx, and 10.1% Middle Eastern. In February 2021, it was exposed that Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had no Black members among their 87 members. This led to a global backlash which included Tom Cruise returning three of his Golden Globe awards in protest.

Airing live after two years

The Golden Globes 2023 ceremony will be airing live after a nearly two-year boycott of HFPA after reports of unethical business led to the backlash. The ceremony will be telecasted live on NBC at 8:00pm ET/6:30pm IST. NBC can also be viewed through YouTube TV and NBC's streaming service Peacock. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael of The Carmichael Show fame will host the ceremony this year.

Presenters of the coveted ceremony

HFPA announced the set of star-studded presenters. They include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash, Quentin Tarantino, and Tracy Morgan, and many more. The additional presenters include Claire Danes, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Ryan Murphy and Eddie Murphy will receive special awards

Ryan Murphy will be receiving the Carol Burnett Award. The five-time Golden Globe winner and 16-time nominee will be recognized for his work as a writer, director, producer, and creative visionary. Eddie Murphy will be awarded the Cecil B DeMille Award for his contributions to entertainment. Previous recipients include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Audrey Hepburn, and Robin Williams.

Attendees of the ceremony

As per Variety, the Golden Globes ceremony will be attended by many Hollywood biggies as well as international film personalities. From actor Austin Butler to filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron, the event will see a galaxy of stars. The prestigious award ceremony will also be attended by SS Rajamouli and the protagonists of RRR—Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

'RRR' and the award ceremony

RRR has been a rage in the West ever since its release. The film has already won some coveted international awards including Best Director from New York Critics Circle. Recently, producer Jason Blum tweeted and predicted that RRR will win Best Picture at the Oscars. This makes the Indians anticipate a very good awards haul in the West this year.