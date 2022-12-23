Entertainment

Brad-Margot's 'Babylon' premieres in US today; everything to know

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 23, 2022

'Babylon' was released on Friday

Babylon directed by Damien Chazelle will get released in the US theaters on Friday (December 23). The multi-star cast film is a period drama and has already earned five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy. Actor Brad Pitt teased the film back in 2019 and fans cannot wait for the film. Learn all about it.

Why does this story matter?

Babylon marks the reunion of Pitt and Margot Robbie after three years. The duo was seen together last in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Fans are excited to see them again, especially in a period film.

Director Chazelle awed the world with Whiplash back in 2014, hence this deadly combination will be worth a watch.

'Babylon' in a nutshell

The film revolves around Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films. The story is of an upcoming actress Nellie LaRoy (Robbie) and movie star Jack Conrad (Pitt) set in the early Hollywood days. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chazelle said, "I wanted to capture just how big and bold and brash and unapologetic that world was." He called it a "wild West period."

Cast of the film

Apart from Pitt and Robbie, the star cast includes Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Samara Weaving, and Eric Roberts, among others. Chazelle praised Robbie and Pitt for their ability to make the performance more personal. Roberts, who played Robbie's father, said that the actress has delivered the finest performance of her career to date.

Crew and other details

The film is bankrolled by C2 Motion Picture Group, Marc Platt Productions, Wild Chickens Productions, and Organism Pictures. It is distributed by Paramount Pictures. The film is shot by Linus Sandgren. The running time of the film is 188 minutes, something which is not usual with American films. This magnum opus with an ace director and an amazing set of actors seems promising.