Entertainment

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' box office rampage continues in America

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 12, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' stayed atop the box office for five weekends in North America

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever﻿ stayed atop the box office for continuous five weekends in North America. The film has had no competition as such in the US market. The Ryan Coogler-directed film is the sequel to the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther and is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Let's explore the various records broken by the film.

Why does this story matter?

Marvel Studios is one of the most famous production companies that have produced some amazing films. It has a mass following because of its wide range of superheroes and impeccable storytelling.

The MCU has a mass appeal worldwide.

This sequel has had traction and the viewers had an emotional connection after the death of Chadwick Boseman who originally played the titular character.

North America collections

The sequel minted $11.1M this weekend and it was screened in 3,725 theaters. The film has collected $409M overall. Globally, this film has earned $767.8M, hence it's the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2022. This film had a five-week top run just like the first part though the latter had earned $700M+ in America. However, this is still splendid in post-pandemic times.

Performance in international markets

Considering MCU films' all-time box office collections, excluding China and Russia markets, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranks at Number 13 currently, reported Deadline. Its top five international markets are the United Kingdom ($36.5M), Mexico ($34.1M), France ($38.9M), Brazil ($19.6M), and Australia ($18.1M). The film will be facing challenges once James Camron's Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler. It stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, and Danai Gurira among others. The film has been shot by Autumn Durald Arkapaw and the music is by Ludwig Goransson. The screenplay has been written by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Director Coogler and producer Kevin Feige revealed that there is a possibility of a third part.