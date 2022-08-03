Entertainment

'Ek Villain Returns' to 'Vikrant Rona': Examining box office collections

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 03, 2022, 09:45 pm 2 min read

Here's how the latest films are performing at the BO.

The box office has already seen a few well-performing films this year, and the month of July was no exception. July brought with it several exciting releases that joined previously released films at the box office like Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and Vikram, among others. While some of the recent releases are performing well, others are already fading out slowly. Here's a roundup.

#1 'Ek Villain Returns'

Ek Villain Returns—starring actors Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria—made its way to the big screens on July 29. The film performed decently initially, but its box office collections, unfortunately, took a hit this week as it didn't perform too well on Monday and Tuesday. It managed to earn Rs 2.50cr on Tuesday, taking to its total to Rs. 27.25cr (nett).

#2 'Vikrant Rona'

Releasing on July 28, Kichcha Sudeep's multilingual drama Vikrant Rona reportedly crossed the Rs. 100cr mark worldwide in the first weekend (Day 4). The film also became the third-fastest Kannada film to cross the Rs. 100cr milestone worldwide. After witnessing a dip this week, it made around Rs. 6cr on Tuesday. Per some estimates, the film should have collected around Rs. 110-134cr until now.

#3 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera—which was released on July 22—is reportedly having a hard time at the box office. It was already struggling to attract audiences post-release and is now facing tough competition from films like Ek Villain Returns and Vikrant Rona. On Day 12, it barely managed to earn Rs. 0.70cr at the box office. Shamshera hasn't been able to touch Rs. 50cr yet.

#4 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Releasing in India on July 7, Thor: Love and Thunder opened to mixed reviews and also became the second worst-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it is reportedly continuing to fare well at the Indian box office and the flick has a chance of earning Rs. 105cr in its lifetime run here. Its worldwide collection is estimated to be $665.48M.

#5 'Paappan'

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi starrer Paappan hit the theaters on Friday (July 29). As per reports, the film has been performing really well at the box office and grossed more than Rs. 13cr within four days from the Kerala box office itself. Given the film has been amassing a good amount of the crowd, it is expected to earn more in the coming days.