Entertainment

'Vikrant Rona' overtakes 'Shamshera' on Day 3 at box office

'Vikrant Rona' overtakes 'Shamshera' on Day 3 at box office

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 31, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Here's how 'Vikrant Rona' performed on Day 3 at the BO.

The reign of South Indian films at the box office continues as newcomer Vikrant Rona proves its mettle in the game! The film was released on Thursday (July 28) in 3D and 2D formats in multiple languages. Within just three days of its release, it has outperformed Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera which opened to mixed reviews. Here's how Vikrant Rona performed on Day 3.

Collections 'Vikrant Rona' earned Rs. 60cr within two days

Previously titled Phantom, Vikrant Rona was reportedly released across over 3,000 screens but received mixed reviews. Despite this, it opened strongly, bagging a good Rs. 35cr wordwide on Day 1, Rs. 60cr within two days, and Rs. 80cr by the third day. This is great for the movie, as experts also predict it will go on to join the Rs. 100cr club quite soon.

Observation 'Shamshera' had more screens, hype compared to 'Vikrant Rona'

As for Shamshera, the Kapoor starrer was released on July 22 across 5,250 screens, as per reports. However, it was able to collect only Rs. 31cr during the first three days of its release. In comparison to Vikrant Rona, which grossed Rs. 60cr worldwide by Day 2, Shamshera has reportedly managed to earn Rs. 60cr globally in nine days.

Information Experts predict film will attract more crowd over weekend

Vikrant Rona was reportedly allotted 450 screens in Karnataka. It has had the biggest-ever opening for a film starring Kichcha Sudeep. Trade analysts say it will surpass the Rs. 100cr milestone by Day 4. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Experts predict it will eventually become the third-highest Kannada grosser ever—just behind KGF: Chapter 2 and KGF: Chapter 1.

Details All about film's cast, crew, more

Besides Sudeep, Vikrant Rona stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. It is a fictional action-adventure film written and directed by Anup Bhandari. Ajaneesh Loknath is its music composer, while Ashik Kusugolli and William David helmed the film's editing and cinematography, respectively. It is currently screening in theaters across the country in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.