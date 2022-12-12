Entertainment

Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday: Dhanush to Kamal Haasan, stars wish 'Thalaivar'

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 72 years old on Monday (December 12)

Superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Monday, December 12. Celebrities and fans have flooded social media posting wishes for the actor, and showering their love on him. From Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, R Sarath Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nelson Dilipkumar to Anirudh Ravichander, the whose-who from the film fraternity have been sending their wishes for the actor on his birthday.

Why does this story matter?

Rajinikanth has a huge fan following across India, particularly in the South film industries. He has been ruling the Indian box office for over four decades. Every year, fans of the actor organize mega events, especially in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to mark his birthday celebrations.

Several of his fans offer milk to his larger-than-life cutouts as a gesture of their love for him.

Haasan wishes Rajinikanth in Tamil

Among those who wished Rajinikanth on his birthday was Vikram actor, Haasan. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Haasan put out a post in Tamil which loosely translated to English as, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar Rajinikanth. On this auspicious day, I wish you continue your journey of success." Along with Haasan, actor-politician Kumar also wished Thalaivar, wishing for his health and success.

See his post:

Dhanush also sent wishes

Rajinikanth's ex-son-in-law Dhanush also wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Happy birthday THALAIVA." Early this year, in January, Dhanush, and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced on social media that they were heading for divorce. Recently, there were reports claiming the couple is considering putting their divorce on hold, however, there's no official word on it yet.

Check out the post:

Happy birthday THALAIVA 🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022

Rajinikanth's 'Baba' was re-released ahead of his birthday

To mark the celebrations for Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, various events including organizing welfare events and screening of his earlier films were held across Tamil Nadu. Ahead of his birthday, his iconic film Baba was re-released in the theaters on Saturday. Interestingly, the supernatural film which was released in 2002, tanked miserably at the box office at that point in time.