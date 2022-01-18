Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth getting divorced; fans pour love for Rajinikanth

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth getting divorced; fans pour love for Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had tied the knot in November 2004

Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth) have announced their separation. The couple was married for 18 years. They issued a statement to confirm their split. "Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," read the note.

Quote 'Please do respect our decision and give us needed privacy'

"Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this," Dhanush's note concluded. Aishwaryaa, on her part, shared the same note with the caption, "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary!" As soon as this news became public, her sister Soundarya Rajinikanth, and music director-Dhanush's frequent collaborator Anirudh Ravichander showed their support by liking the post.

Twitter Post Read the heartbreaking post here

Details The couple has two sons, Yathra and Linga

Dhanush with his sons/Photo source: dhanushkraja

The Asuran star and Aishwaryaa got married on November 18, 2004, and are parents to two sons, Yathra and Linga. Yathra was born in 2006, while Linga became a part of their family four years later. Rajinikanth, who's pretty active on social media, has not spoken up on this development yet, but his fans are wishing him strength to power through these trying times.

Reaction Rajinikanth had met his fans just two days back

They are especially lauding the Darbar actor's spirit who had interacted with fans just two days ago on the occasion of Pongal. "Despite knowing all that is happening between Aishwaryaa & #Dhanush, this man at 71 came out weaving a huge smile so humbly during the New Year and Pongal to meet his fans who were waiting for him. Whatte man!" a fan tweeted.

Information Aishwaryaa is directing Dhanush in a bilingual

On his career front, Dhanush has many films in his pipeline. One of them will be directed by Aishwaryaa and produced by Lyca Pictures. It was announced in October last year that the film will be a bilingual. Apart from this, he has Maaran, which hits Disney+ Hotstar in February, The Gray Man (his second Hollywood film), Thiruchitrambalam, Naane Varuven, and Vaathi/Sir.