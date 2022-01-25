Entertainment

Dhanush, Aanand L. Rai to collaborate for a third time?

Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have collaborated twice previously

After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are set to collaborate for a third time, said an exclusive media report. This time, the film will be an "action-based love story." Apparently, it will be bankrolled by Rai's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, like the two aforementioned ventures. Other details like the director and cast are being kept under wraps.

Context Why does the story matter?

Rai had directed Dhanush in Raanjhanaa, his Bollywood debut film.

His act as Kundan, a man passionately in love with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's character brought him laurels.

The actor-director duo reunited after eight years for Atrangi Re. Though it received mixed reviews, the Asuran star's performance was appreciated.

So if this news turns out to be true, it's a real treat for cinephiles.

Speculation Dhanush has signed 'another (Bollywood) film with a big producer'

"While he played a lover boy in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, it's a full-blown commercial avatar for the actor in this upcoming project," a source told Pinkvilla. Besides this project, the acclaimed Tamil actor has also signed another "film with a big producer" in Bollywood, the report added. "He is all gearing up to do multiple Bollywood films going ahead," the source further mentioned.

Information The star has several interesting projects in pipeline

As for his Tamil projects, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Maaran, directed by Karthick Naren. Master-fame Malavika Mohanan will be seen opposite him. It hits Disney+ Hotstar next month. He also has Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuven. Recently, he announced a movie with director Arun Matheswaran, helmer of Vasanth Ravi-led Rocky. The Gray Man and Vaathi/Sir complete his slate for now.

Updates Dhanush, wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had announced separation last week

Apart from his work, Dhanush also hit headlines for his personal life. He and his wife of 18 years, director-producer Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth), announced their separation last week. They were married on November 18, 2004, and are parents to two sons, Yathra and Linga. Yathra was born in 2006, while Linga became a part of their family four years later.