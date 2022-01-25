Entertainment

Peter Dinklage slams live-action reboot of 'backward story' 'Snow White'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 08:05 pm 3 min read

Peter Dinklage has opened up about 'Snow White' reboot

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is not happy with Disney's live-action reboot of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In a recent interview, Dinklage appreciated makers' "progressive" bid at casting Latina actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White. But this doesn't erase the fact they were still making a movie on a "backward story of seven dwarves living in a cave," he noted.

The subject came up during Dinklage's appearance on comedian Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "It's really progressive to cast a—literally no offense to anybody, but I was a little taken aback by [how the makers] were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White." "But you're still telling the story of Snow White...Take a step back and look at what you're doing there."

The Death at a Funeral actor mentioned how the attempt at a reboot made "no sense" to him as makers were trying to be progressive on one hand while perpetuating the stereotypes associated with dwarfs. Clarifying that he had "love and respect" for Zegler and the makers who wanted to do the "right thing" he said he still felt the act was hypocritical.

"If you tell the story of Snow White with the most ****ed-up, cool, progressive spin on it, let's do it!" Dinklage concluded. He also took the stage to note how people with dwarfism continued to be differentiated against, citing how the practice of dwarf-tossing or dwarfs dressing up as elves still existed. "If everybody continues to do [these], then it won't stop."

The classic tale of Snow White has received flak from various sections. Be it the portrayal of women, the very name Snow White, prince coming to princess' rescue, problems abound. Moreover, the seven dwarfs were shown as simpletons, almost portraying them as non-humans.

Snow White is not the only old fairytale to face backlash. Recently, singer Camila Cabello starred as Cinderella in a rehashed, age-appropriate adaptation. And, the new version had an (attempted) feminist spin to it too. Yet, the Amazon Original failed to work its magic on viewers and critics alike. Is it a sign that we stop reshaping classics and make our own fairytales now?