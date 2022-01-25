Entertainment

#PlaylistAlert: Top 5 South songs released in last two weeks

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not played a spoil sport again, the South Indian entertainment industry would have seen release of many big-budget films such as RRR, Radhe Shyam, and Valimai, in this month. But, fortunately, there has been a lot of new music from the South that were dropped in the last two weeks. Here, we list the top five songs (ignore the ranking).

#1 'Padhaaa': Energetic number, high on romance

Padhaaa from Stand Up Rahul is a romantic song, which has all the right elements one would expect from the genre. Rehman's words, which talk about being in love, are easy yet strong. Sweekar Agasthi's music is energetic. Good acting by Raj Tarun and Varsha Bollamma sit right in the song. Visuals of lush green forests would make you plan a vacation right away.

#2 'Pacha Paayal': Melodious number, flows smoothly

Pacha Paayal from Super Sharanya is another love song that makes it to the list. This number narrates how love blooms between a couple and its progression to being a permanent factor in one's life. Usage of classical musical instruments like veena and flute sounded refreshing. Catherine Francis and Christin Jos have mindfully sung the number, carefully keeping in mind its theme.

#3 'Achamillai': New-age song, rebellious words

Achamillai from Hey Sinamika sounds like a rebellious rap number. It has clear beats and is fast-paced, something that has always clicked in Tamil cinema. It starts off with distorted percussion riffs and Dulquer Salmaan's vocals. Lyrics are a mix of Tamil and English, which will resonate with the young generation. The Govind Vasantha-composition has the ability to uplift your mood with its energy.

#4 'Vannu Pokum': The 'Bro Daddy' song is sweet, light

When Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran unite for a project, it's always fire! We felt the same upon listening to Vannu Pokum, a song from their upcoming film, Bro Daddy. The track has a pretty positive outlook around it. Deepak Dev has beautifully blended in all the instruments like guitar, xylophone and ukulele. The megastar's voice sounds fatherly, while Sukumaran's rendition is breezy.

#5 'Naachike Inneke': Brilliant recreation of evergreen classic

Kadri Manikanth has recreated a classic evergreen song, Nachike Inneke, from the 1978 film Kiladi Jodi, for upcoming Kannada movie, Ranchi. And must admit, it has completely justified the original song's pace and tempo. Sanjith Hegde and Supriyaa Ram's singing maintains the essence, too. The new version has made minimal alteration and that's a welcome change in this age of tasteless remakes.