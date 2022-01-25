Entertainment

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' producer calls Kartik 'unprofessional,' 'Shehzada' team backs actor

Kartik Aaryan's behavior has come under scrutiny following producer's explosive allegations

The row regarding the release of the Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is only getting murkier. Days after the Hindi-version release was canceled, producer Manish Shah has alleged the decision was taken partly due to Kartik Aaryan's unprofessionalism. He had apparently threatened to quit Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, if the dubbed film was released. Now, Shehzada team has backed Aaryan.

Speaking to India Today, Shah said producers of Shehzada were not at all happy with the potential release of the Hindi dubbing. "Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs. 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him," he further said.

Shah, who had announced he would be releasing the superhit Telugu movie in Hindi on this Republic Day, said he decided to drop the idea after hearing about Aaryan's threat. "I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing Rs. 40 crores, so I dropped it." Notably, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo producer Allu Aravind is co-producing Shehzada.

Understandably, this interview sparked fire into the already buzzing heat among Allu Arjun fans. As soon as the news spread, Aaryan and team Shehzada were bashed online for not letting the Arjun-led film be released. Naturally, makers of the remake have come down to save face promptly. Speaking to media, co-producer Bhushan Kumar clarified Aaryan had never spoken about walking out of the project.

"Kartik's intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It's been a joy working with him," Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan said. Other co-producer Aman Gill noted that it was the producers who had requested Shah to not release the film. "[Aaryan] is one of most dedicated actors in the industry," he added. The Hindi film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal.

When Shah was asked to elaborate on the allegations he made against Aaryan by Bollywood Hungama, the Pushpa producer said: "This is what the Shehzada producers told me. I would not know the details." For now, Shehzada is set for a November 4 release.