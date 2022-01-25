Entertainment

5 dazzling jewels men of Hollywood wore on red carpet

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 25, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Jared Leto (left) and Nick Jonas (right)

When it comes to flaunting jewelries on red carpets, the men of Hollywood are not far behind. Over the years, many have made a fashion statement by wearing dazzling ornaments. Be it the diamond-platinum brooch donned by Timothée Chalamet or Pete Davidson's bracelet, these men have proved that glittering gems aren't limited to a particular gender. In that light, let's discuss the top five.

Number 1 Billy Porter

Billy Porter at the Met Gala 2019

Billy Porter owned the Met Gala red carpet'19 with his custom "Sun God" ensemble. Designed by The Blonds, it comprised a bejeweled catsuit, 24K gold headpiece, 10-foot wings and a pair of gold Giuseppe Zanotti shoe. Finger rings by Andreoli, John Hardy, and Oscar Heyman, and a large Gucci pearl earring completed the look. Among all his bold jewelry statements, this was the best!

Number 2 Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala

At the 2019 Met Gala, while Priyanka Chopra rocked the red carpet in her Dior silver gown-Jimmy Choo-Chopard jewelry look, but her husband, singer Nick Jonas was no less. He wore silver metallic shoes and luxurious jewels from Chopard. His accessories included watch made of diamonds set in 18k white gold, earpieces from Borgioni and Marli New York, a sparkling neckpiece and Djula ring.

Number 3 Jared Leto

Photo credit: Twitter/@HouseOfGucciMov

During the House of Gucci premiere in the UK, actor Jared Leto wore a turquoise color velvet suit. He completed his look with a shimmering Gucci diamond necklace from the Hortus Deliciarum Collection. Meanwhile at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, The Little Things star opted for a pink tuxedo embellished with a gold zipper. He also added sparkling designer gloves.

Number 4 Lil Nas X

Source: Hypebeast

Lil Nas X has no boundaries when it comes to jewelries. During the 2021 WSJ Women Innovator Awards, the Grammy award winning musician opted for a black and white outfit, dog-shaped bag, an Alligator Jesus diamond and gold chain, bracelet and several finger rings. On his birthday in April, he showed off a full-set white pave-set diamond nails made by Alligator Jesus on Instagram.

Number 5 Pharrell Williams

Photo credit: Gettyimages

Pharrell Williams, a 13-time Grammy awardee, is known for his eccentric styles on the red carpet. For the 2017 Academy awards, the Blurred Lines crooner wore a black Chanel suit and accessorized the look with a diamond brooch, embellished with pearls. He also donned a layered neckpiece made of shiny black pearls. Experts noted it was a nod to Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel creative director.