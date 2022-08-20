Entertainment

Happy birthday, Randeep Hooda! Looking at actor's future projects

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 20, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

Actor Randeep Hooda turned 46 on Saturday. Happy birthday!

Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Rang Rasiya, Kick—the common denominator across all these noted films is a memorable, hard-hitting performance by Randeep Hooda. With his baritone voice, swoon-worthy looks, and ability to get into the character's skin, Hooda has proved his mettle both as an antagonist and protagonist. On his 46th birthday, we look at some of Hooda's upcoming projects. Dive right in.

#1 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'

A highly-anticipated project of Hooda's career, Swatantra Veer Savarkar will explore the life of the titular character, revolutionary freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, it has been written by Rishi Virmani, who has previously been a part of projects such as Ki & Ka and Shamitabh. In May, Hooda unveiled the first look, which was received positively on social media.

A salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom self-actualisation. hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long#VeerSavarkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/R1UbFZebio — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 28, 2022

#2 'Mard'

Hooda is also awaiting the release of Mard, directed by Revolver Rani fame Sai Kabir. To recall, a 1985 film fronted by Amitabh Bachchan also had the same name. The makers have defined the project as an "entertaining film with a message" that will showcase "50 different shades of an Indian man." The film is reportedly in the pre-production stage right now.

#3 'Unfair & Lovely'

A film that will deal with India's notorious obsession with fair complexion, Unfair & Lovely is helmed by debutant director Balwinder Singh Janjua (writer for Firangi, Saand Ki Aankh). He has also co-written the story alongside Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar. The film will mark Hooda's collaboration with Ileana D' Cruz and Karan Kundrra. The social comedy is backed by Sony Pictures Films India.

#4 'CAT'

In February, Hooda announced CAT, a revenge-thriller series that will premiere on Netflix. Previously, the Sultan actor had collaborated with the streamer for Extraction, which also starred Chris Hemsworth. The crime-thriller series will revolve around "an innocent man, who is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers." Its release date is yet to be announced.

#5 'Rat on a Highway'

Rat on a Highway's first-look poster was unveiled during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Directed by Vivek Singh Chauhan, the film "revolves around an advertising professional in an amnesiac daze, trying to piece together the last 48 hours in his life after a smash-up on the highway." The film, which also stars Selina Youngerman, was reportedly shot in picturesque locations in Scotland.