Entertainment

Uorfi Javed clarifies she wasn't detained in Dubai

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 22, 2022, 07:47 pm

Uorfi Javed issued statement after reports claimed she was detained in Dubai

Internet sensation and social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently clarified reports of her getting detained in Dubai. Reports suggested that the actor was detained for shooting in "revealing" clothes, hence she opened up. The actor is known for her sartorial choices and quirky fashion sense. She rose to fame from Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Here's what she said.

Reason of detainment

As per reports, there was no truth in the actor getting detained by the UAE Police. She clarified that although a small issue did arise, the entire incident had nothing to do with her clothing. She termed the matter a trivial issue. Javed has earlier received flak for her fashion choices and has been in the headlines for the same.

Javed's statement on the matter

Viral Bhayani, the famous paparazzi account shared Javed's statement. She reportedly stated, "There was a time when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, but the production team didn't extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted."

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested Javed's alleged stalker

Meanwhile, a man named Naveen Giri was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing Javed and giving her rape and death threats. Mumbai Police arrested the man and an FIR has been lodged under various sections, including sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and the IT Act, too. The accused allegedly used to send lewd texts and threats on WhatsApp to the social media influencer.

She was recently diagnosed with laryngitis

Recently Javed got diagnosed with laryngitis and tonsillitis. The actor was rushed to the hospital when things became severe. She took to Instagram and posted a video of her with the doctor. In the video, she said, "This doctor finally diagnosed me with laryngitis and tonsillitis," and the doctor asked her to not speak. Later, her team said that she was doing better.