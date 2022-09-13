Entertainment

Nisha Rawal refutes Karan Mehra's infidelity allegations in press conference

Nisha Rawal called out Karan Mehra for playing 'sympathy card.'

Popular television actors and ex-spouses Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have been making headlines for a while now due to their very public and bitter separation. Last year, Rawal alleged that she had faced domestic abuse when she was married to her estranged husband. Mehra accused her of having an extra-marital affair last month. And, now, Rawal has refuted the allegations.

The bad blood between the two began in May 2021, when Rawal lodged a complaint against Mehra for domestic abuse and accused him of infidelity.

After dismissing her claims, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor counter-accused Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with Rohit Satia. The latter publicly quashed the allegation.

Now, Rawal has opened up about her side of the story.

Quote 'Let's do this in a civilized way,' said Rawal

Rawal held a press conference in Bandra on Monday and refuted all allegations made by Mehra and said, "I am not answerable to anybody." She also sent a message to her ex-husband and said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this."

Information 'I want to raise a child in a healthy environment'

Rawal also expressed that she felt scared for herself and her child, Kavish, and asked, "What if tomorrow, he watches the videos?" "I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life," Rawal added.

Details Rawal indirectly informed Mehra about the 'proper legal procedure'

She also spoke about Mehra's character witnesses and said, "I don't want to pay heed to these people. I think they should mind their own business. These people are portraying it dramatically." "Whatever I am doing, I am doing for my child. If Karan wants to do something, there is a proper legal procedure," she concluded. Rawal and Mehra got married back in 2012.