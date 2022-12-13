Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer responds to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 13, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer reacted to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit against his client

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer Prashant Patil opened up after actor Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against Fernandez. The suit is in connection with the Rs. 200 crore extortion case, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. Nora in her suit reportedly claimed that her name is being used to "criminally defame her to destroy her career to further Jacqueline's own interests."

Why does this story matter?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife, actor Leena Paul, and others have been accused of conning a Delhi-based businessman's wife of Rs. 200 crore. They disguised themselves as government officials who would help her in getting her husband out of jail.

The money was allegedly used to buy expensive gifts for actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Fernandez was later named accused in the case.

Patil's statement regarding the defamation suit

"Jacqueline will not react to it as of now because the court has not taken cognizance of that suit yet. It is only Nora, or somebody, who has leaked the news into the media," Patil stated, adding that he is waiting for the official confirmation. He also emphasized that once the court takes cognizance, they will definitely go for quashing it.

Patil critiques the media

Patil pointed out that the statements made by his client were in court and not in private. He also said that public comments cannot be held for defamation. He further stated, "If certain media agencies have pulled out her [Fernandez] responses and circulated them, it is for the media agencies to answer." He also said that Fatehi would be cross-examined too.

From where it started

Fatehi claimed that Fernandez dragged her name into the case, and filed a defamation case against her along with 15 media houses. Patil replied to this, saying that his client has always refrained from making such comments and holds the utmost regard for Fatehi. He stated, "If something like this comes up in the media circle, it will be dealt with legally."