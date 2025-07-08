Epic Games drops antitrust lawsuit against Samsung over app controls
What's the story
Epic Games, the creator of popular battle royale game Fortnite, has dropped its antitrust lawsuit against tech giant Samsung. The legal action was filed in September last year and accused Samsung of teaming with Google to block rival app stores by default on its phones. Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney announced the dismissal on X, expressing gratitude that Samsung would address Epic's concerns.
Legal details
Lawsuit details
The lawsuit revolved around Samsung's "Auto Blocker" feature, which prevents downloads from outside the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. Epic alleged that this was a coordinated effort to stifle competition in app distribution. However, both Google and Samsung had denied any wrongdoing in response to Epic's allegations.
Past lawsuits
Epic had won a separate antitrust case against Google
Before dropping the case against Samsung, Epic had won a separate antitrust case against Google in 2023. The court had ruled that Google's app store practices constituted an illegal monopoly and ordered the company to open its app store to rivals. However, a decision on Google's appeal is still pending.