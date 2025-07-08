The legal action was filed in September last year

Epic Games drops antitrust lawsuit against Samsung over app controls

By Mudit Dube 11:47 am Jul 08, 202511:47 am

What's the story

Epic Games, the creator of popular battle royale game Fortnite, has dropped its antitrust lawsuit against tech giant Samsung. The legal action was filed in September last year and accused Samsung of teaming with Google to block rival app stores by default on its phones. Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney announced the dismissal on X, expressing gratitude that Samsung would address Epic's concerns.