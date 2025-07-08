Samsung Q2 profit plunges 56%, hit by AI chip restrictions

Samsung Electronics has reported a massive 56% drop in its operating income for the June quarter. This is the company's first profit decline since 2023. The sharp fall was largely attributed to inventory write-downs after US restrictions on AI chips bound for China. Samsung's preliminary operating profit stood at 4.6 trillion won ($3.3 billion) in Q2, falling short of analysts' expectations.

Market shift Loss of AI crown to competitors The disappointing results highlight how Samsung has lost its AI crown to SK Hynix and Micron Technology in the post-ChatGPT infrastructure boom. These companies now sell more of the high-bandwidth memory chips with NVIDIA's AI accelerators. US tech export restrictions to China are also hampering a recovery in Samsung's loss-making contract chipmaking business. However, NVIDIA's shift to a new generation of memory chips could provide an opportunity for Samsung.

Market challenges Foundry arm heavily reliant on Chinese demand Samsung's foundry arm, which has been heavily reliant on Chinese demand, recorded a one-time inventory cost on unsold AI chips. The company also reported a decline in usage rates. It now expects operating losses in its contract chipmaking business to narrow in the second half of the year due to gradual recovery in demand.