Akshay doesn't know 'what he's capable of,' says Vipul Shah

Filmmaker Vipul Shah recently spoke about his experience working with Akshay Kumar , whom he has directed in four films. In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Shah said that Kumar has not been seen as a great actor by critics often and that Kumar himself might not fully realize his capabilities. "In my first two films when I was working with Akshay, I realized here is an actor who himself doesn't know what he is capable of," he said.

Acting depth Kumar's effortless ability to switch between genres impressed Shah Shah detailed what convinced him that Kumar's depth went beyond appearances. "Well, when you're working with someone, you get to see how they're approaching a scene, how easily they can switch." "Like, yesterday we were doing a comic scene, and today we're doing a serious thriller moment, and he could just jump into it."

Cultural representation Kumar as a Punjabi 'munda' Shah also spoke about how no one had presented Kumar as a Punjabi munda in his career. "He's a total Punjabi guy at heart and soul, but no one had presented him that way." "And that's what Namaste London was going to do, give him that space to be himself: the Punjabi munda, the carefree fun-loving guy." "And he just slipped into the film smooth as silk because that's what comes most naturally to him."