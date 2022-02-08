Technology

Leaked live image of Samsung Tab S8 Ultra reveals design

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 08, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be unveiled on February 9 (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

Samsung is ready to launch its Galaxy Tab S8 series at the "Galaxy Unpacked" event on February 9. A leaked live image of the Tab S8 Ultra model has now surfaced online courtesy of tipster GaryeonHan. The picture reveals the flagship tablet will feature a small notch for dual front cameras and have slim and proportionate bezels on all four sides.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up will include the S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra models. They will arrive as the company's most advanced tablets to date after a long hiatus of nearly 18 months since the announcement of the Tab S7 line-up.

With the top-tier Tab S8 Ultra model, Samsung will position itself in the premium tablet segment currently dominated by Apple's iPad Pro range.

Design and display The Tab S8 Ultra will have an AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will sport a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels, a notch with dual front-facing cameras, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 14.6-inch QHD+ (2960x1848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet will be 5.5mm thin and it will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The tablet will pack a 13MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will house a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 6MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. At the front, it will sport dual 12MP cameras.

Internals It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device will boot Android 12 with One UI 4.1 skin baked on top and will pack a 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It will also house quad speakers.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be announced at the time of launch on February 9. However, based on the leaks, the tablet will start at €1,100 (roughly Rs. 94,000).