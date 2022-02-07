Technology

India-specific POCO M4 Pro to offer up to 8GB RAM

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 07, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

POCO M4 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO is gearing up to expand its portfolio of mid-range smartphones in India with the M4 Pro 5G model which was announced globally last November. The India-centric M4 Pro 5G will be identical to the global version except that it will come with 6GB and 8GB RAM options, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. For reference, the global version offers 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In India, the POCO M4 Pro 5G will arrive as a successor to the M3 Pro 5G model. Comparatively, the budget-centric offering will attract buyers with a larger display, better chipset, superior cameras, and faster-charging capability.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be pitted against budget smartphones from brands like Infinix, Vivo, Realme, Motorola, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Design and display The phone sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen

Globally, the POCO M4 Pro 5G sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. It bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow color options.

Information The handset has a 50MP primary lens

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree field-of-view. It supports Night Mode, Slow Motion, Time-lapse videos, and Kaleidoscope features. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood It runs on Android 11 with MIUI skin

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. In India, it will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M4 Pro 5G in India will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen in the coming days. We expect it to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 16,000.