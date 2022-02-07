Technology

Amazon reveals India-bound TECNO POVA 5G's key specifications

Amazon reveals India-bound TECNO POVA 5G's key specifications

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 07, 2022, 03:30 pm 2 min read

TECNO POVA 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Amazon India)

TECNO will launch its POVA 5G smartphone in India tomorrow i.e. February 8. Ahead of its debut, Amazon India has activated a landing page for the handset, revealing its key specifications and features. The India-specific model will be the same as the global version which was announced in Nigeria last December with features like a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is fast-expanding its footprint in India. With several budget smartphones already launched, the company is now gearing up to announce the POVA 5G model as its first-ever 5G smartphone in the country.

The handset will take on mid-range offerings from rivals brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, OPPO as well as Infinix and Nokia, among others.

Design and display The handset has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The TECNO POVA 5G sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is fitted with a rectangular camera module. The phone measures 9.1mm in thickness. It bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The TECNO POVA 5G has a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary snapper, and a tertiary 'AI lens.' For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The phone runs on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS 8 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 5G: Pricing and availability

In India, the TECNO POVA 5G is expected to be priced between Rs. 18,000-20,000. It will go official on February 8 and will be available via Amazon.