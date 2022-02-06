Technology

TECNO POVA 5G to debut in India on February 8

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 06, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA 5G was first launched in Nigeria (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is gearing up to launch its first 5G handset, the POVA 5G, in India. In the latest development, the company has confirmed via Twitter that the phone will make its debut in the country on February 8. The smartphone was first introduced in Nigeria last December and will be up for grabs in India exclusively via Amazon.

The year 2022 seems like a busy one for TECNO in India. With several budget smartphones already launched, the company is now ready to take the game to the next level with its first-ever 5G smartphone, the POVA 5G.

It will attract buyers with a 120Hz display, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor, a 50MP main camera, and a solid 6,000mAh battery.

Display The handset features a 120Hz IPS LCD display

The TECNO POVA 5G has a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it sports a vertical triple camera unit. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 9.1mm in thickness. It bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information It flaunts a 50MP main camera

The TECNO POVA 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP secondary shooter, and a tertiary 'AI' lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support

The TECNO POVA 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor, mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based HiOS 8 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-SIMs, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will TECNO POVA 5G cost in India?

The TECNO POVA 5G will be priced between Rs. 18,000-20,000 in India. It will be launched on February 8 and will be available for purchase through Amazon.