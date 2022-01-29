Technology

OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to debut at around Rs. 30,000

OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to debut at around Rs. 30,000

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 29, 2022, 08:53 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord 2T will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to introduce a new Nord series handset, the Nord 2T, in India. In the latest development, 91mobiles, in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, has revealed the launch timeline and pricing of the handset. Accordingly, the phone will make its debut in India during the April-May period and will be priced between Rs. 30,000-40,000. The handset will replace the Nord 2.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nord 2T is part of a list of OnePlus handsets that are set to launch in India in the coming months. The Nord 2 CE is expected to debut in February, followed by the 10 Pro in March.

Another addition to the Nord series might be introduced during July-August.

This aggressive strategy shows how the company aims to strengthen its foothold across segments.

Display The handset will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The OnePlus Nord 2T will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a vertical camera unit. The handset will offer a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Up front, it will sport a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

The OnePlus Nord 2T will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus Nord 2T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability of the OnePlus Nord 2T will be announced at the time of its launch. As per leaks, the handset will cost between Rs. 30,000-40,000 and is set to make its debut during April-May.