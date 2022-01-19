Nokia G21 to be launched in India in February

Nokia G21 will replace the Nokia G20 in India (Photo credit: Nokia)

HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch its latest budget-range handset, the Nokia G21, in India. According to 91mobiles, the phone will make its debut in the country in February. As for the key highlights, it will feature an HD+ display, a 50MP triple camera unit, an octa-core chipset, and a 5,050mAh battery with fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nokia G20 made its debut in India in July last year. If reports are to be believed, the budget-range handset will get its successor within a year in the form of the Nokia G21.

The handset had recently secured its FCC certification. It is expected to strengthen HMD Global's presence in India in the mid-range segment.

Display The device will feature IPS LCD screen

The Nokia G21 will likely have a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It may be offered in Black and Dusk color options.

Information It will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Nokia G21 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Up front, it will have an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will house a 5,050mAh battery

Photo credit: Android Developers Blog

The Nokia G21 will be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 5,050mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G21: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia G21 will be announced at the time of its launch next month. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may be priced around Rs. 15,000.