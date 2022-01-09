Huawei P50 Pro, P50 Pocket's global debut on January 12

Huawei P50 Pocket to make its global debut in January 12

Huawei is gearing up to launch its flagship handsets P50 Pro and P50 Pocket globally. The smartphones that are exclusively available in China at the moment will make their global debut on January 12 and Malaysia will likely be their first stop. The devices feature a high refresh rate display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and Android-based HarmonyOS 2.0.

The P50 Pro debuted in China back in July while the P50 Pocket was launched last month. The introduction of the handsets in international markets is a welcome sign for many who have been awaiting the handsets' global launch.

The P50 Pocket is the company's first-ever flip-style foldable smartphone and is considered by many as a worthy competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Display The handsets feature a 120Hz display

The Huawei P50 Pro sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The P50 Pocket has a clamshell-like flip design with a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.6-inch curved and 6.9-inch foldable OLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The P50 Pocket also has a 1.0-inch cover display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The P50 Pro has 50MP quad camera module

The Huawei P50 Pro sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 40MP monochrome snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The P50 Pocket features a triple rear camera setup including a 40MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP "ultra spectrum" camera. They flaunt a 13MP and 10.7MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals A Snapdragon 888 chip powers the devices

The Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The former packs a 4,360mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support while the latter houses a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. Under the hood, they boot Android-based HarmonyOS 2.0.

Pocket-pinch Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in the global market will be announced at the time of their launch on January 12. For reference, the former starts at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 69,700) for the 8GB/128GB model while the latter costs CNY 8,988 (around Rs. 1,04,700) for the 8GB/256GB variant.