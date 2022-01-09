OPPO A16K tipped to cost Rs. 10,500 in India

OPPO A16K tipped to cost Rs. 10,500 in India

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

OPPO A16K could be priced at Rs. 10,490 in India

OPPO is all set to roll out its latest budget offering, the A16K, in India. In the latest development, Mahesh Telecom has tipped the price of the handset. As per the leak, it will cost Rs. 10,490 in India. The A16K was first launched in the Philippines in November. It features an IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 chip, and a 4,230mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The A16K is another handset from OPPO that aims to deliver good performance at a budget price-point. 91mobiles had earlier claimed that the phone will arrive in India by the first or second week of January.

It will be pitted against the likes of Realme Narzo 50A, Infinix HOT 11S, Samsung Galaxy M12, as well as the newly launched TECNO SPARK 8 Pro.

Display The handset has a waterdrop notch design

The OPPO A16K features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 269ppi pixel density, 480-nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In India, it will be available in Black and Blue color options.

Internals It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16K is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information It sports a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A16K is equipped with a 13MP (f/2.2) main camera with an 80-degree FOV as well as a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter with a 76-degree FOV.

Information OPPO A16K: Pricing and availability

OPPO A16K is expected to make its debut in India in January. Although its official price is unknown, as per the leaked poster, the handset will be priced at Rs. 10,490 for the sole 3GB/32GB variant.