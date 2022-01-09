Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's India debut set for January 10

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 11:57 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go on sale in India from January 11

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE in the US and European markets earlier this month. The company has now confirmed to Gadgets 360 the highly-anticipated phone will make its debut in India on January 10. It will go on sale from January 11. As for the key highlights, the handset features a 120Hz display, a triple rear camera unit, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian market has been looking forward to the arrival of the Galaxy S21 FE ever since its global launch. So, the official confirmation from Samsung regarding the handset's launch in the country is welcome news for everyone.

The South Korean tech giant recently began taking pre-orders for the successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, too.

Display The device flaunts a Dynamic AMOLED display

The Galaxy S21 FE features a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, IP68 rating for water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is available in White, Lavender, Graphite, and Olive color options.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie snapper

The Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals It could be powered by an Exynos 2100 chip

In India, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to be fueled by an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S21 FE will debut in India on January 10 and should be up for grabs on January 11. The official price of the handset will be announced at the time of its launch, but it is rumored to be priced around Rs. 52,000.