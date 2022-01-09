Lenovo officially unveils the design of Legion Y90

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

Lenovo Legion Y90 will have a Y-shaped RGB light on the rear camera module

Lenovo is gearing up to roll out its new high-end gaming handset, the Legion Y90, soon. In the latest development, the company has revealed the design of the device via a teaser. As for the key highlights, it will feature a 144Hz E4 AMOLED display, a dual camera unit at the back, Android 12 support, and two Type-C ports.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lenovo has shared a teaser of the Legion Y90 on Weibo. The teaser reveals the design of the gaming-oriented smartphone.

Nothing much is known about the handset's launch date or key specifications but it is expected to be a prime gaming device with high refresh and touch sampling rates and dual-engine air cooling technology. It is also speculated to be a cost-effective gaming phone.

Display The device will have a 720Hz touch sampling rate

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a right-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a flat display with curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it will sport a dual camera unit with a Y-shaped RGB light and the "Legion" logo. The handset will bear a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR support.

Information It will sport a dual camera setup on the back

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will be equipped with a dual rear camera module that may include a 64MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary shooter. On the front, it is expected to sport a 20MP snapper.

Internals It is said to boot Android 12-based ZUI

The Lenovo Legion Y90 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is said to boot Android 12-based ZUI and might pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It will also have a dual-engine cooling system to enhance the gaming experience and two Type-C ports.

Information Lenovo Legion Y90: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Legion Y90 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by its specifications and features, the device may be priced around Rs. 55,000.