Realme GT 2 series will be introduced in India soon

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 12:00 am 2 min read

Realme GT 2 series will make its global debut soon

Realme is ready to roll out its GT 2 series globally. The flagship lineup was launched in China on January 5. Now, according to VP Madhav Sheth, these phones will soon make their way into Indian and European markets. As for the key highlights, the devices feature a high refresh rate AMOLED display, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and a top-tier Snapdragon chipset.

The Realme GT 2 series has been the company's most advanced duo of smartphones to date. The Pro version also comes with a few "world's first innovations," including Paper Tech Master Design and a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, among others.

Now, the announcement from the VP of the company regarding the handset's global launch will put many restless minds in India and elsewhere to rest.

Display The GT 2 Pro features a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former has a 120Hz, 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display, whereas the latter has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. The pair offers up to 1,400-nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Cameras The handsets flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. The GT 2 Pro features a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor with 40x zoom support. For selfies, the handsets have 16MP (f/2.5) and 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals The phones pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. They boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT 2 series: Pricing and availability

The handsets should arrive soon in India. For reference, Realme GT 2 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,300) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The GT 2 Pro costs CNY 3,899 (around Rs. 45,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,200) for the 12GB/512GB model.